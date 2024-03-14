The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that guard Ben Simmons underwent a microscopic partial discectomy earlier in the day.

The lower-back procedure was successful and Simmons will be ready in time for next fall's training camp.

The surgery was the second back procedure that the 27-year-old Melbourne native has undergone since joining the Nets in 2022.

The team announced that Simmons had been shut down for the season last week. He finishes his campaign having appeared in only 15 games this season and 57 over the past three years.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons has averaged 14.4 points on .560 shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists over 32.5 minutes a night in 332 games over six seasons with the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.