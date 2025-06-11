INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark is at the NBA Finals, taking a baseline seat to cheer on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The WNBA star — wearing a yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the famed “In 49 other states it's just basketball. But this is Indiana” saying along with a finals logo — was seated with Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard for the game, in the same end of the floor as the Pacers' bench.

Among the other Indiana basketball royalty at the game: Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Reggie Miller, both seated near the court as well, along with Mark Jackson, Dale Davis and many other former Pacers.

The Pacers were taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was the first Indiana home game in the NBA's title series since 2000.

Clark and the Fever have been regular attendees at Pacers games during this playoff run when their schedule allows. The Fever don't play again until Saturday, at home against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty. Clark has been sidelined with a thigh injury, but it's possible she returns to the lineup on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA