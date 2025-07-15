BOSTON -- — Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 13 rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 at the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins.

Caitlin Clark struggled during the game, scoring 14 points on 4 for 14 shooting, and walked off the court at the end crying and clutching her right leg. Clark missed five games recently and five others earlier in the season with left leg injuries.

Tina Charles scored 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Sun, who fell to 3-19 for the season — the worst record in the WNBA.

