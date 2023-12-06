TORONTO — Caleb Martin scored 23 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Miami Heat pulled out a 112-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for Miami (12-9). The Heat were missing all-star centre Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion) and leading scorer Tyler Herro (right ankle sprain).

Former Raptor Kyle Lowry was met with an ovation during pre-game introductions. He had three points in 28 minutes of action.

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points for Toronto (9-12), which has lost four of its last five games.

O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. chipped in 23 and 15 points, respectively.

Both sides were coming off four-day breaks, having last played on Saturday.

Toronto defended the paint well, blocking three shots without surrendering a basket inside in the first 4:21 of the contest. However, Miami jumped out to a 15-4 lead going 5-of-7 from three-point range, with Martin scoring nine of his 15 first-quarter points in that span.

A 17-4 run, fuelled by Anunoby's eight points, allowed the Raptors to make it 26-24 for the Heat with 2:14 remaining. But Miami closed the frame up 37-32.

Toronto tied the game with 3:57 left in the second quarter behind a 10-3 run capped by a Siakam mid-range fadeaway jumper. Siakam then gave the Raptors their first lead, 60-57, since the opening basket of the game with a corner three just over a minute later.

Toronto went into halftime ahead 66-64.

Miami came out the more aggressive and focused side, restoring its lead with a 16-0 run in the opening 6:04 of the third quarter. The Raptors committed seven turnovers in that span alone.

Siakam snapped the dry spell with a three-point play with 5:34 left in the frame.

Trent later hit back-to-back threes to bring Toronto within three with 34.1 seconds left. The Heat held an 87-84 lead at the buzzer.

After Scottie Barnes tied the game 2:19 into the fourth quarter, Miami answered with a 10-0 run from 9:15 to 7:11 remaining. Barnes then trimmed the deficit to 97-94 with 3:56 left going on a personal 5-0 run after a quiet first three quarters.

A 9-2 run between Duncan Robinson and Orlando Robinson, however, put the Heat ahead 106-96 with 1:43 remaining and the Raptors never recovered.

LOWRY'S FUTURE

Lowry is in the last of a three-year deal with Miami and currently in his 18th NBA season. While he doesn't plan to retire just yet, he does intend to do so as a Raptor when the time comes.

"I’m definitely retiring as a Raptor," he said earlier Wednesday. "That’s something I’ve said since I left here. I will sign that (one) day contract and I will retire as a Toronto Raptor. That’s just how it’s going to be. Unless I die before that.”

The 37-year-old guard played for Toronto from 2012-2021, where he blossomed individually and played a key role in the team's rise and title run in 2019. Lowry made six all-star teams and was named to the all-NBA third team in 2016 during his time north of the border.

UP NEXT

The Raptors head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Friday.

The Heat head home for a Friday tilt against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.