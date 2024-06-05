Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, guard Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream and guard Hailey Van Lith of TCU will head to Paris next month as part of USA Basketball's 3x3 Olympic team.

The trio will be joined by Cierra Burdick, who was a part of two gold medal-winning USA teams at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

“It is an exciting process to put a roster together that will represent the country on a global stage," 3x3 national team director Jay Demings said in a statement. "We are thankful for all the athletes who attended training camps or participated in 3x3 competitions on the journey to Paris 2024.”

Brink, 22, is in her first season with the Sparks after being taken with the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Stanford. The Princeton, NJ native was a member of the squad that won gold at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Howard, 24, is a two-time WNBA All-Star and in her third pro season out of Kentucky.

Van Lith, 22, heads into her first season with the Horned Frogs after transferring from LSU. The Wenatchee, WA native was also part of the 2023 World Cup team.

Burdick, 30, last played in the WNBA in 2021 with the Seattle Storm. The Tennessee product was on the 2023 World Cup, as well as the team that won gold in Russia in 2014.