Canada announces 18-player training camp roster for men's FIBA World Cup

Canada Basketball announced their 18-player training camp roster Thursday evening ahead of next month's men's FIBA World Cup in Asia.

The squad features several big-name Canadian NBA players, including NBA champion Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York Knicks' slasher RJ Barrett, new Houston Rocket Dillon Brooks and Thunder defensive specialist Luguentz Dort.

Camp opens Aug. 1 in Toronto, notes TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The event was last played in 2019 and is held every four years. Canada will begin play in Jakarta, Indonesia and sits in Group H alongside France, Latvia and Lebanon. The final phase of the tournament will take place in Manilla, the capital city of the Philippines.

The best Canada has finished at the tournament is sixth, which they have done twice, in 1978 and 1982.

Canada can directly qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas.

Here is the full training camp roster:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

RJ Barrett

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Kelly Olynyk

Cory Joseph

Dwight Powell

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Oshae Brissett

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Kevin Pangos

Kyle Alexander

Trae Bell-Haynes

Kassius Robertson

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb