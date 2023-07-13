Canada announces 18-player training camp roster for men's FIBA World Cup
Canada Basketball announced their 18-player training camp roster Thursday evening ahead of next month's men's FIBA World Cup in Asia.
The squad features several big-name Canadian NBA players, including NBA champion Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York Knicks' slasher RJ Barrett, new Houston Rocket Dillon Brooks and Thunder defensive specialist Luguentz Dort.
Camp opens Aug. 1 in Toronto, notes TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
The event was last played in 2019 and is held every four years. Canada will begin play in Jakarta, Indonesia and sits in Group H alongside France, Latvia and Lebanon. The final phase of the tournament will take place in Manilla, the capital city of the Philippines.
The best Canada has finished at the tournament is sixth, which they have done twice, in 1978 and 1982.
Canada can directly qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas.
Here is the full training camp roster:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jamal Murray
RJ Barrett
Dillon Brooks
Luguentz Dort
Kelly Olynyk
Cory Joseph
Dwight Powell
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Oshae Brissett
Zach Edey
Melvin Ejim
Kevin Pangos
Kyle Alexander
Trae Bell-Haynes
Kassius Robertson
Phil Scrubb
Thomas Scrubb