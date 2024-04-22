Canada Basketball confirmed in a statement released Monday that Jordi Fernandez will remain the federation's head coach after officially being announced as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach Monday.

"We have been working closely with both Jordi and the Nets throughout the process, and we can confirm that Jordi will remain as our coach this summer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as we look to build on the success we had last summer at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup," said Canada Basketball in a statement.

Fernandez took over from Nick Nurse as Canada Basketball's bench boss last summer and led the team to a bronze medal at last summer's world championship in his first major tournament as coach.

The Nets fired head coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the season, replacing him with interim coach Kevin Ollie for the remainder of the season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week Fernandez would become the team's permanent head coach, and the Nets officially announced the move on Monday.

The 41-year-old from Barcelona spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings and the six before that as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets.