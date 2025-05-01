Canada Basketball has hired Gordie Hebert as men’s national team head coach as the program prepares for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Hebert is the head coach of Bayern Munich of the EuroLeague and previously helped Germany to gold medals at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2022 EuroBasket.

"I’m incredibly honoured and excited for the opportunity to coach my home country,” Herbert said in a statement. “Canada Basketball has made tremendous progress in recent years, and the depth of talent in the program is as good as anywhere in the world. I look forward to building on the strong culture that’s been established and working with our athletes to continue pushing Canada to new heights.”

Herbert also helped Germany to a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“We are proud to announce Gordie as the next head coach of our Senior Men’s National Team,” team general manager Rowan Barrett said in a statement. “His championship pedigree, command of the FIBA game, and understanding of what it takes to compete for medals on the world stage make him the ideal leader for this next chapter of Canada Basketball.”

The Penticton, B.C., native replaces Jordi Fernandez, who led the team to a 3-0 Group Stage record at the 2024 Summer Olympics. They fell to host France in the quarter-finals for a fifth-place finish overall.

Fernandez also led Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating the United States in the process.

The 42-year-old became the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in April of 2024 and resigned from his post with Canada on Feb. 6.

Canada's next tournament is the FIBA AmeriCup in August and Hebert will continue to prepare the team for the 2027 World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Summer Olympics.