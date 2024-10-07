Canada Basketball and senior women's national team head coach Victor Lapeña have mutually agreed to part ways on Monday.

Lapeña was hired by women's Turkish club Çukurova Basketbol Kulübü earlier this year. He had previously signed an extension to be with the program through the 2026 World Cup.

“On behalf of the Senior Women’s National Team and our Women’s High Performance program, I’d like to thank Víctor for his efforts in leading our team,” said Denise Dignard, general manager / executive vice-president, Women's High Performance. “The organization would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Víctor and his family for their dedication and sacrifice over the last several years and wish them all the best in the future.”

With Canada, he led them to a 17-10 record in FIBA competitions since being hired in January 2022. In that timeframe, Canada won bronze at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup and finished fourth at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 2022.

They finished 11th at the Olympics in Paris, going 0-3 in the round robin.

Canada is currently ranked seventh in the FIBA World Ranking.