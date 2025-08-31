Canada finished fourth at AmeriCup after loss to U.S. in bronze medal game

MANAGUA - Canada finished fourth at the FIBA Men's AmeriCup basketball championship on Sunday after dropping a 90-85 decision to the United States in the battle for bronze.

The result marks Canada's second straight fourth-place AmeriCup finish.

The Canadians started strong Sunday and took a five-point lead in the first quarter before Jahmius Ramsey hit a three-point shot to put the Americans up 15-12.

The U.S. didn't fall behind again, despite getting outscored by Canada in both the third and fourth quarters.

“Offensively, we got better as the game went on, just not enough,” said Canada's head coach Nathaniel Mitchell.

The team hit 52 per cent of their shots on Sunday, and just 17.7 per cent of their three-point attempts.

"We gotta figure out a way to win even when we're not playing well," Mitchell said. "We didn’t do that tonight.”

Javonte Smart and Tyler Cavanaugh each contributed a game-high 21 points for the Americans.

Marcus Carr had 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists for Canada, while Mfiondu Kabengele added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Canadians went unbeaten in the tournament until the semifinals where they lost to Argentina.

The run will help the team build its foundation for the future as it works toward the 2028 Olympics in L.A., Mitchell said.

“We’re proud of the development, it’s just a disappointing result," he said. "Every time we step out as Canada, we expect to win.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.