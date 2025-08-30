Canada loses to Argentina, will play U.S. for third place at AmeriCup

MANAGUA - Despite an impressive tournament, Canada will have to be content playing for third place at the FIBA Men's AmeriCup basketball championship.

The Canadian crew took an unbeaten record into Saturday's semifinal against Argentina, and came up on the wrong end of an 83-73 decision. The loss means Canada will face the United States — which was beaten 92-77 by Brazil in the other semifinal — on Sunday.

Argentina, which finished second behind the Dominican Republic in Group C, outscored Canada 24-9 in the opening quarter and never looked back. Canada, which won Group B with a 3-0 record, trailed 46-29 at halftime and 68-45 heading into the final quarter.

Jose Vildoza had 26 points and six assists to lead Argentina. Gonzalo Corbalan had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the winners, while Juan Fernandez chipped in with 11 points and five rebounds.

Marcus Carr had 16 points and four assists for Canada, while Trae Bell-Haynes had 15 points and Mfiondu Kabengele had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Argentina outrebounded Canada (38-37) and had more assists (22-12).

Canada, which actually shot better from two-point range than Argentina (53.66 per cent to 53.12), scored more points from the bench (29-22), had more points in the paint (38-32) and more points on turnovers (13-10), but couldn't overcome the poor start.

Argentina was better from three-point range (42.86 per cent to 16.67).

In the U.S. game, the Americans took a 68-58 lead into the fourth quarter, but Brazil outscored them 34-9 in the final frame.

Brazil will play Argentina for the championship on Sunday, after the U.S.-Canada third-place matchup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.