Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA Western Conference Finals MVP on Wednesday after helping lead the Oklahoma City Thunder into the NBA Finals with a five-game victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fourth player to receive the Magic Johnson West Finals MVP award since it was introduced in 2022, joining former Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The Hamilton, Ont. native topped 30 points and led all scorers in the Thunder’s first three victories in the series, including a 40-point performance to put them on the brink of advancing.

He then scored 34 points with eight assists and seven rebounds in the clinching victory on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP for the first time in his career last Wednesday, receiving 71 first place votes and 29 second place votes to finish ahead of Denver's Jokic.