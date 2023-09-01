Canada suffers first loss of FIBA World Cup with defeat to Brazil

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first defeat at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, losing 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action Friday.

Lu Dort added 17 points for Canada.

Brazil was led by Bruno Caboclo's 19 points.

Canada's loss, in addition to Latvia's 74-69 win over defending champion and top-ranked Spain earlier in the day creates a logjam in Group L.

Each team holds a 3-1 record heading into the final day of group stage games.

The 15th-ranked Canadians now face a must-win game against Spain on Sunday in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.