Canada whips Venezuela 88-54 in FIBA men's AmeriCup opener

MANAGUA - Canada jumped out to a 26-13 first quarter lead and never looked back, beating Venezuela 88-54 in the opening game of the FIBA men's AmeriCup 2025 tournament on Friday.

Canada — playing in Group B with Puerto Rico, Panama and Venezuela — was led by Kyshawn George with 18 points and three assists.

Leonard Miller and Mfiondu Kabengele each had 14 points for the Canucks, while David Muenkat chipped in with nine rebounds.

Yohanner Sifontes had 14 points and five rebounds for Venezuela, while David Cubillan chipped in with 11 points.

Canada led 41-26 at halftime and 66-44 heading into the final quarter.

Canada outshot Venezuela (55 per cent to 31), had more rebounds (42-32) and more assists (24-13).

The Canadians scored 13 points off turnovers, 12 off fast breaks, 38 in the pain and outscored the Venezuela bench 35-13.

In an earlier game Friday, Puerto Rico whipped Panama 93-59.

Canada will play Panama on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.