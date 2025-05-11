INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after hitting De’Andre Hunter in the chest with a closed fist.

Hunter responded by wagging his finger at Mathurin and then following him toward midcourt and shoving Mathurin to the ground with two hands.

Pacers center Myles Turner ran across the court and knocked down Hunter.

Following a replay review, the referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

Mathurin has been one of the Pacers' top scorers and most emotional players in this Eastern Conference semifinal series, which the Pacers lead 2-1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba