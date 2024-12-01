TORONTO — RJ Barrett is putting the cooking in home cooking, dominating play whenever his Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena.

Barrett, from neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., led all scorers with 37 points as the Raptors beat the Miami Heat 119-116 on Sunday. It was the third straight game the 24-year-old has had more than 30 points when playing in Toronto, and fifth time in seven home games this season.

"Be real. I had two good games just now on the road. Don't do me like that," joked Barrett, pointing to his 22-point performance in Toronto's 119-103 victory in New Orleans last Wednesday and his 25 points in a 121-111 loss at Miami on Friday.

"No, I've just been trying to concentrate a little more. Put a little more focus into it."

Barrett missed the first three games of the season after spraining his shoulder in the pre-season. He returned to the lineup Oct. 28 in a 127-125 overtime loss to Denver in Toronto.

Since his return, Barrett's been two different players at home and away. He's averaged 19.4 points, 6.5 assists and six rebounds over 11 road games, but has averaged 30.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over seven games in Toronto.

In the season so far, he's averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists.

Those splits are promising for the Raptors as the win over Miami was the first game of a lengthy homestand that will either be five or six games, depending on when the NBA decides to assign Toronto two new regular-season games after missing the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament.

"It’s good but you can't get comfortable, can’t get complacent," said Barrett. "It was a good win tonight, but we’ve got to go back again tomorrow and get ready for Indiana (on Tuesday)."

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has his own theory as to why Barrett's been so reliable north of the border.

"I think he likes Canadian language and Canadian food, and he's really enjoying it here," laughed Rajakovic.

It's not just Barrett who's thriving at home.

The Raptors (6-15) have earned all but one of their wins at Scotiabank Arena, with the one victory in their 1-11 road record the recent win in New Orleans. Barrett said that's a product of being on a young team.

"We have such amazing fans (in Toronto), so they really pick us up," said Barrett. "Whenever we go on a run, it's everything. Even when we're down, they're still there to pick us up.

"On the road, you're going against the other team's crowd and the other team feeling. You just have to bring your own energy and focus."

Barrett and all-star Scottie Barnes were especially effective in Sunday's fourth quarter. Barrett had six points, three rebounds and two assists in the period, while Barnes had eight points, four rebounds and an assist.

"I want those guys to be really aggressive," said Rajakovic. "I want them to be aggressive to score, aggressive to create, and once you're doing that, then to make the right decisions.

"You cannot be passive and make right decisions."

Barrett agreed.

"I think the fourth quarter brings a different sort of intensity," he said. "Understanding that, I think, it’s a big thing.

"Definitely the start of the game, end of the game, beginning of the third, those are moments where you really have to play with force."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

Follow jchidleyhill.bsky.social on Bluesky

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.