Will Riley is headed to Washington. The Canadian forward was selected with the 21st pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The pick was made by the Utah Jazz, but the draft pick has reportedly been traded to the Wizards.

Riley, 19, was a one-and-done with the Illinois Fighting Illini, having averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 35 games in his lone season at Illinois.

The 6-foot-8 forward is a native of Kitchener, Ont., and split his first two years of high school between three different schools in southern Ontario before heading down south to play at The Phelps School in Pennsylvania.

The Wizards also selected guard Tre Johnson with the sixth-overall pick.