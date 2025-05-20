Canadian centre Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies was named to the NBA's All-Rookie first team, it was announced Tuesday.

Edey received 73 first-team votes and 27 second-team votes out of the 100 ballots cast.

He joins Grizzlies teammate Jaylen Wells, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr on the first team.

Matas Buzelis, Bub Carrington, Donovan Clingan, Kel’el Ware and Yves Missi were named to the league's Rookie second team.

A 23-year-old from Toronto, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, starting 55 of the 66 games he played for Memphis. He also shot .580 from the field and .709 from the free throw line.

He was selected ninth overall by the Grizzlies in last summer's NBA Draft after playing four seasons at Purdue University.