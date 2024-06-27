A veteran guard is one the move.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Denver Nuggets are shipping Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for three unprotected second-round picks.

Jackson, 34, just completed his 14th NBA season out of Boston College.

He appeared in 82 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 10.2 points on .431 shooting, 3.8 assists and 1.9 boards over 22.2 minutes a night.

An NBA Championship winner with the Nuggets in 2023, Jackson previously spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jackson is entering the second year of a two-year, $10.25 million deal.