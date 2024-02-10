CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 25 points, newcomer Vasilije Micic added 18 points and nine assists and the new-look Charlotte Hornets snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 115-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Brandon Miller added 18 points to help the Hornets win at home for the first time since Jan. 19.

Micic joined Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Davis Bertans and Seth Curry in the Hornets' rotation for the first time after Charlotte dealt mainstays P.J. Washington to Dallas and Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Williams, who played in high school in Charlotte, had 15 points and eight rebounds and provided some needed physicality for the Hornets, while Mann had nine points and nine rebounds after getting the start.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 29 points for the Grizzlies. They have lost eight straight and played without seven injured players.

With so many new players on the Charlotte roster and little cohesiveness, that meant some confusion at times with players still unsure where to be on the court.

That lack on continuity didn't exactly bode well early on for Bridges, who had back-to-back 40-plus point games earlier in the week. Bridges attempted just four shots in the first half and had six points at the break — and was even outscored by Bertrans, who had nine in the first half.

But Bridges found his groove in the second half with 19 points.

He came up with the big play, too, stealing a pass in the backcourt and finishing with a high-flying, emphatic one-handed jam to give Charlotte a 103-94 lead with about three minutes left.

Bridges later added a reverse layup and Williams scored on an easy dunk off a behind-the-head pass from Micic to push the lead to 12 and all but seal the win a few moments later.

Memphis also was busy at the trade deadline, dealing Steven Adams, Xavier Tillman Sr. and David Roddy in separate trades. But Memphis' new players still on the roster — wing Lamar Stevens and forward Yuta Watanabe — didn't play.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Indiana on Monday night.

