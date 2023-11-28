The Charlotte Hornets will be without the services of star guard LaMelo Ball for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 22-year-old Ball will miss "extended time" with a right-ankle sprain.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle and is likely to miss extended time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tests show Ball avoided a fracture in the ankle, which required surgery last season, and a cautious approach is expected. pic.twitter.com/kciSB72aw9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2023

The Los Angeles native incurred the injury during the team's 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Charania notes that the team is likely to be cautious with Ball's recovery after Ball incurred an ankle fracture last season.

An All-Star in 2022, Ball has appeared in 15 games this season. He was averaging 24.7 points on .443 shooting, 8.2 assists and 5.5 boards over 33.4 minutes a night.