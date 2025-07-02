Spencer Dinwiddie is headed to the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the veteran guard has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Dinwiddie, 32, spent last season in his second stint with the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 79 games, averaging 14.6 points on .416 shooting with 4.4 assists and 2.6 boards over 27.0 minutes a night.

A native of Los Angeles, Dinwiddie was the 38th overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons out of Colorado.

He's appeared in 621 games over 11 seasons with the Mavs, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Pistons.

For his career, Dinwiddie has averaged 13.0 points on .414 shooting with 5.1 assists and 3.0 boards over 27.7 minutes a night.