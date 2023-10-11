Centre Kai Jones has been waived by the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The move comes only days after the 2021 first-round pick publicly asked for a trade on social media.

The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round pick Kai Jones, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/53L73V4H49 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2023

Last week, the team announced Jones would not be part of the Hornets' training camp for personal reasons after a bizarre Instagram Live post that saw Jones dance and ramble incoherently.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets said in a statement. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

A native of Nassau, Bahamas, Jones was taken with the 19th overall selection out of Texas.

He appeared in 46 games last season, averaging 3.4 points on .558 scoring and 2.7 boards over 12.0 minutes a night.