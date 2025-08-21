Derrick Rose will see his No. 1 hanging in the United Center rafters.

The Chicago Bulls announced on Thursday that the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player's jersey will be retired on Jan. 24 ahead of a game with the Boston Celtics.

Rose, 36, retired last fall after 15 NBA seasons. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bulls where he was the 2009 Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star to go along with his MVP nod.

A native of Chicago, Rose was originally taken with the first overall selection of the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.

Rose would appear in 406 games for the Bulls, averaging 19.7 points on .448 shooting, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards over 35.0 minutes a night.

He would go on to spend time with New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.