CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago star Zach LaVine missed the Bulls' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday because of a sore right foot.

LaVine, averaging 21 points, exited Chicago's blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday. Coach Billy Donovan wasn't sure how much time the two-time All-Star will miss.

“I know he's going to be out tonight, but that's really kind of all I have at this point in time,” he said. “It's just something that I think flared up for him in the Boston game and is still dealing with the soreness.”

DeMar DeRozan was a game-time decision because of a sprained left ankle, and Alex Caruso was available after being listed as questionable with a strained left toe.

Chicago was 5-14 with five straight losses heading into the game. ___

