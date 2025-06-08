The Chicago Sky announced on Sunday that point guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season with a torn ACL.

An MRI confirmed the injury and she will undergo surgery.

Vandersloot was injured on June 7 against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter. She was driving to the basket before going down to the court. She was surrounded by teammates before she was carried off to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The 36-year-old is in her 15th WNBA season and is the league's active career leader in assists with 2,886, trailing only retired former Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird (3,234).

Drafted third overall by Chicago in 2011, Vandersloot helped the franchise win its first-ever WNBA title in 2021. She also spent two seasons with the New York Liberty, winning another WNBA title in 2024, before returning to the Sky in the off-season.

The Sky are 2-5 to start the 2025 season and are 11th in the standings. Vandersloot was averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in seven games before the injury.