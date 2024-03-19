EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Lakers big man Christian Wood had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday in the latest injury setback for Los Angeles' depth players.

The Lakers provided no time frame for Wood's recovery from the procedure, which was performed at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. But the injury seems highly likely to sideline Wood, who has been out since Feb. 14, for at least the rest of the regular season.

The Lakers (37-32) are also playing without veterans Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish, eroding the depth of what once looked like a solid supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vanderbilt has been out with a sprained right foot since Feb. 1, while Vincent injured his knee in October after playing in only five games in his first season with the Lakers. The team hasn't predicted when either veteran will be able to play again, likely a bad sign for their prospects.

Reddish has been out since March 8 with an ankle injury, but the Lakers expect the defense-minded wingman to return soon.

Wood is averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games this season, his first with the Lakers. Jaxson Hayes has stepped up with solid play as Los Angeles' backup center in Wood's absence.

The Lakers have still won 13 of 20 despite their injury problems, staying in ninth place in the Western Conference playoff race with a blowout win over Atlanta on Monday. James is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds during an unprecedentedly strong 21st NBA season, while D'Angelo Russell has continued his streak of superb outside shooting since midseason.

