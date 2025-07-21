City of Hamilton to hold 'Shai Rally Day' for NBA's Gilgeous-Alexander on Aug. 7

HAMILTON - The City of Hamilton has big plans to honour hometown NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A celebration of Gilgeous-Alexander will be held Thursday, Aug. 7, and is dubbed as "Shai Rally Day."

The 26-year-old won the NBA's MVP award, the regular-season scoring title, NBA Finals MVP and his first NBA title with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season. He's the second Canadian in NBA history to win league MVP, joining Steve Nash.

He was also awarded best male athlete at the ESPYs last Wednesday.

The celebration will include a free public rally at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium, with Mayor Andrea Horwath presenting Gilgeous-Alexander with the key to the city.

Later that day, he will be recognized during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' home game against the B.C. Lions at 7:30 p.m.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Shai Rally Day to Hamilton," Horwath said in a release. "This is our city’s official celebration of NBA Champion, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, NBA Scoring Champion, ESPY Best Athlete – Men’s Sports, and proud Hamiltonian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.