Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Brampton, Ont. native tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

The suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A product of Texas, Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs. He's appeared in 36 games this season and has averaged 12.4 minutes a night.

In his 13th NBA season after being selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson has also suited up with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

For his career, Thompson has averaged 8.8 points on .521 shooting, 8.2 boards and 1.0 assists over 26.1 minutes a night in 766 games.

Thompson was a member of the Cavs' NBA Championship winning team in 2016.