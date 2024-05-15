Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss Wednesday's Game 5 against the Boston Celtics because of a calf strain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

The Cavs trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and need to win to keep their season alive.

Mitchell appeared to sustain the injury in Game 3 and did not play in Game 4, which Cleveland lost 109-102.

He is averaging 31.7 points per game on north of 50 per cent shooting from the field and from three in the three games he's played this series. He put up 26.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a night in 55 games during the regular season.

The winner of the Cavaliers and Celtics series will move onto the Eastern Conference final to take on the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers series, which the Knicks lead 3-2 after winning Game 5 Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If necessary, Game 6 between Boston and the Cavs will go Friday evening in Cleveland.