J.B. Bickerstaff is out in Cleveland.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Cavaliers have fired their manager after three-plus seasons.

The Cavs finished 48-34 this past season, second in the Central Division, and bowed out of the playoffs in five games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern semi-finals after defeating the Orlando Magic in seven games in the first round. The series victory was Cleveland's first since reaching four straight NBA Finals with the last coming in 2018.

Bickerstaff, 45, finishes his Cavs tenure with a record of 170-159 (.517).

Prior to joining the Cavs, Bickerstaff previously served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Charania notes that Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego are expected to be candidates for the Cavs vacancy.