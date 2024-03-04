Already having missed the past two games, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Monday that guard Donovan Mitchell will miss at least three more games with a bone bruise in his left knee.

The team said that Mitchell underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured knee and the five-time All-Star will be reevaluated on the weekend.

Mitchell, 27, will miss games against the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A native of Elmsford, NY, Mitchell is in his seventh NBA season out of Louisville and second with the Cavs.

In 47 games this season, Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points on .472 shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.4 boards a night.

The Cavs (39-21) sit third in the Eastern Conference, half a game back of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks.