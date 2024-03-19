The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday that Donovan Mitchell had undergone surgery for a nasal fracture.

The 27-year-old guard will be reevaluated in a week's time.

Mitchell did not play in the team's 108-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night after picking up the injury through an inadvertent elbow on Saturday night from teammate Tristan Thompson.

Monday night's contest was the 10th the Elmsford, NY native has missed since the All-Star break.

In his eighth NBA season out of Louisville and second with the Cavs, Mitchell has appeared in 49 games this season. The five-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points on .468 shooting, 6.1 assists and 5.3 boards over 35.3 minutes a night.