The Cleveland Cavaliers had little trouble advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, routing the Miami Heat 138-83 to complete a four-game sweep on Monday.

The top-seeded Cavaliers will advance to face the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers currently lead that series 3-1.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in under 25 minutes and did not see the court in the fourth quarter as the game was well in hand.

Jarrett Allen was also strong for the Cavs with 14 points and 12 rebounds before hitting the bench for the final portion of the game.

The Cavs were rarely tested in their first-round romp. They posted a 20-point win in Game 1 on their home floor and took Game 3 in Miami by 37 on Saturday.

Cleveland has advance to the second round for the second consecutive season.

Last year they toppled Orlando in seven games before they were eliminated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

The Heat were the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs in the Play-in Tournament.

They won road games against the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks to earn the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.