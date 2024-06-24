The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise's new head coach, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the two sides are working on a contract that is expected to be completed soon. Wojnarowski adds the Cavs had narrowed down their coaching search to between Atkinson and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego.

Atkinson previously served as Brooklyn Nets head coach from 2016 to 2020, going a combined 118-190 in 308 games. The Nets fired Atkinson on March 7, 2020, and replaced him with Jacque Vaughn on an interim basis.

Atkinson has also had assistant coaching stints with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors, spending the last three seasons with Golden State under Steve Kerr.

As a player, Atkinson attended the University of Richmond, but did not play in the NBA.