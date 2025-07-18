After a slow start to the Summer League, Collin Murray-Boyles exploded onto the scene on Thursday night in a big win over Golden State that put the Toronto Raptors into the NBA Summer League semifinals.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft impressed with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds (six offensive), and four steals in an 81-69 win over the Warriors.

Following the game, Murray-Boyles was asked about the design of the Summer League championship rings and said there is plenty of work to be done before he’ll think about that.

"Man, I'm worried about winning games before I see a damn championship ring,” Murray-Boyles said in a post-game interview. “I’m focused on winning before we get to that point, for sure.”

Murray-Boyles carried the load for Toronto on both ends of the floor, as he led the team in scoring on a night where the rest of the Raptors roster shot just 27 per cent from the floor. His defensive presence has come as advertised, as he led a spectacular team defensive effort that held Golden State to just 69 points and 33 per cent from the floor. The Raptors have now forced 117 turnovers through four games and have used their stifling defence to create offensive opportunities.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic has spent time with the South Carolina product in Las Vegas and praised the rookie’s ability to impact the game on multiple levels.

“I think Collin is finding some rhythm in these games after not having played since the college season ended,” Rajakovic said on TSN Overdrive. “He's finding ways to affect the game with his rebounding, playmaking ability, and finishing. There's a lot of talent there but at the same time, there's a lot of work to be done to help him continue to grow.”

The 6-foot-7 forward missed the first game of the Summer League schedule due to a strained adductor but returned to play the final three group-stage games. While shaking off the rust, the 20-year-old averaged nine points and made an immediate impact on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in just over 23 minutes over his first two games.

Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in his final season with the Gamecocks.

The Raptors earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs after going undefeated in the group stage and will battle the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo missed Thursday’s game due to a hand sprain. His status for Saturday’s semifinal is unknown