Aaliyah Edwards is headed back to Connecticut.

The Washington Mystics have dealt the Kingston, Ont.-born former UConn star to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and a first-round pick swap in 2026.

The pick swap involves the first rounders that initially belonged to the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

Edwards, 22, was in her second season with the Mystics and found her playing time limited. After making 17 starts in her rookie campaign, all of her 21 appearances this season have come from the bench. She was averaging 6.0 points on .479 shooting and 3.3 boards in 13.3 minutes a night, down from the 21.8 MPG she played last season.

Internationally, Edwards has represented Canada on a number of occasions since her senior debut in 2021. She was a member of the squad at last summer's Paris Olympics.

Sheldon. 24, was in her first season with the Sun after being acquired from the Dallas Wings in a multi-team trade in February. The Ohio State product appeared in 28 games for the Sun this season, starting 17 of them, and averaged 7.5 points on .470 shooting, 2.0 assists and 1.9 boards over 24.1 minutes a night.

The WNBA trade deadline is set for later on Thursday.