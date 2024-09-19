UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Tyasha Harris scored 15 points, DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun erupted in the third quarter to throttle the Chicago Sky 87-54 on Thursday night.

With the win in their regular-season finale, the Sun (28-12) clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will face sixth-seed Indiana in the first round starting Sunday.

The loss eliminated Chicago (13-27) from playoff contention. To qualify for the playoffs as the eighth seed, the Sky needed to beat the Sun and also needed the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics to lose. Chicago was winless in four games against Connecticut this season.

Dana Evans scored 14 points for the Sky, Isabelle Harrison had 13 and Kaela Davis added 12.

Connecticut lead 20-15 after the first quarter and made it a double-digit contest going up 46-35 at halftime. The Sun's 23-6 outburst in the third sealed it.

Harris finished 6-for-9 shooting and Alyssa Thomas scored 13 on 5-for-6 shooting. Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored 12 and DeWanna Bonner scored 11.

