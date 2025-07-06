MINNEAPOLIS -- — Courtney Williams tied her season high with 25 points, Napheesa Collier scored 21 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 80-75 on Sunday night.

Minnesota (17-2) set a franchise record with 11 consecutive home wins to start a season. The Lynx won 10 in a row at home on their way to the 2013 WNBA title.

Collier made 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and has made a franchise-record 45 consecutive foul shots. Lindsay Whalen previously held the single-season record of 41 straight free throws while Candice Wiggins made 44 in a row to close the 2009 season and open 2010.

Angel Reese had her 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for Chicago (5-12).

Kayla McBride made a running floater as the shot clock expired to give the Lynx a 76-70 lead with 27 seconds to play. Rachel Banham hit a 3-pointer that made it 77-75 with 17 seconds left, McBride made 1 of 2 from the free throw line and Alanna Smith blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Banham with 9.1 seconds left.

Banham hit six 3s and scored 20 points, both season highs, for the Sky and Elizabeth Williams had 12 points. Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 apiece.

The Sky took a 24-10 lead — their biggest of the game — at the end of the first quarter but shot just 25% (5 of 20) in the second. The Lynx used a 16-2 run to take a three-point lead before Reese made a layup to make it 38-37 at halftime.

The Lynx played their third game in four days and fourth in six.

------