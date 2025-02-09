DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 112-102 on Sunday.

The triple-double was Cunningham’s eighth of the season, the third-highest total in franchise history. Grant Hill had 13 in 1996-97 and 10 in 1995-96.

Tobias Harris added 20 points for the Pistons, who never trailed, and Jalen Duren had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 30 points for Charlotte, which has lost seven of eight. Seth Curry added 26.

The Pistons led 90-73 going into the fourth quarter, but the Hornets started the period with a 14-0 run.

Cunningham and Dennis Schroeder hit back-to-back jumpers to give Detroit a 97-90 lead with 6:33 left, and the Pistons pulled back away down the stretch.

BUCKS 135, 76ERS 127

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

Gary Trent Jr. added a season-high 23 points and Bobby Portis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game as he deals with a strained left calf. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Antetokounmpo likely will remain out through the All-Star break.

Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points for the 76ers, the 18th straight game in which he had at least 25. Joel Embiid scored 27 and Guerschon Yabusele added 18.

Milwaukee won for just the second time in its last seven games. This was the Bucks’ second home game in their last nine contests.

Philadelphia has lost three straight and five of its last six.

ROCKETS 94, RAPTORS 87

HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 19 points, Jalen Green added 18 and short-handed Houston snapped a six-game skid with a win over Toronto.

The Raptors led by four early in the fourth quarter before Houston used a 14-2 run to make it 77-69 with about 7 minutes to go.

Houston was up by four a couple of minutes later when Green made two 3-pointers to power a 9-3 spurt that extended the lead to 86-76.

The Rockets were without Fred VanVleet for a fifth straight game because of an ankle injury and Steven Adams was out because they played Saturday. All-Star Alperen Sengun left in the first quarter with back spasms.

Jeff Green and Jock Landale filled in for Sengun and Green had a season-high 14 points while Landale added 11 with a season-best 10 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley had 20 points for the Raptors, who lost a fourth straight.