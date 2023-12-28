MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of left quadriceps soreness.

Doncic had 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-110 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night. He played almost 37 minutes against the Cavaliers, but Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Doncic aggravated a quadriceps injury in the team's Christmas Day win at Phoenix and didn't have time to recover from the soreness on a back-to-back.

It is the third missed game this season for Doncic, who is averaging 33.7 points, 9.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will miss his 11th straight game with a right heel contusion.

Dallas signed guard Brandon Williams to a two-way contract and he will be in uniform Thursday, Kidd said, to add another point guard with the injuries to Doncic and Irving.

Maxi Kleber will also miss his 27th straight game with a dislocated toe.

