The Dallas Mavericks have dealt guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardaway, 32, spent the past six seasons in Dallas, arriving via the New York Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in January of 2019. He later re-signed with the Mavs on a four-year, $75 million contract that takes him through next season. The University of Michigan product averaged 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game over 79 games during the regular season but saw his playing time decline in the playoffs as the Mavs fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Grimes, 24, also joined the Pistons via a trade with the Knicks but played in only six games with Detroit down the stretch of the season due to injury.

The Houston native took a massive step forward during the 2022-23 season, averaging 11.3 points on .468 shooting from the field and .386 from beyond the arc, but did not produce the same production this past season, putting up just 7.0 points per game on .372 from the field and .338 from three-point land.

The brother of Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers, Grimes was selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 draft by the Knicks.