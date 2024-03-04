DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have converted the contract of Canadian guard A.J. Lawson from a two-way to a standard NBA deal.

The move makes Lawson, from Brampton, Ont., eligible to play for Dallas in the post-season.

Lawson has played 28 games with the Mavericks this season, averaging 3.8 points while shooting 47.1 per cent from the field in 8.3 minutes per game.

The six-foot-six guard also appeared in seven NBA G League games with the Texas Legends, averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.7 minutes per game, while shooting 53 per cent from the field.

Lawson played 10 games for the Guelph Nighthawks (now the Calgary Surge) in the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League season and was named to the all-Canadian team with averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists over 10 games.

He is the first player to sign a standard NBA contract after playing in the CEBL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.