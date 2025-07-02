DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg to his four-year rookie contract, and a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday the club is bringing back guard Dante Exum on a one-year contract.

The team didn't disclose details in announcing Flagg's deal. The total value of the contract for the top pick on the 2025-26 rookie wage scale is in the range of $62.7 million, with a first-year salary of about $13.8 million, according to Spotrac. Those numbers can fluctuate slightly.

There are team options in the third and fourth seasons of rookie deals.

The Mavericks will have to clear a roster spot to re-sign Exum, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Dallas can't yet sign the eight-year veteran. Exum, who is set for his third season with the Mavs, will help fill the void in the backcourt while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL.

Flagg said during his introductory news conference last week that he intends to play in the Summer League in Las Vegas later this month. The Mavericks' Summer League opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James is set to be nationally televised on July 10.

Flagg was taken with the top pick after Dallas converted just a 1.8% chance to win the draft lottery. The 18-year-old from Duke became the fourth freshman to win The Associated Press national player of the year honors in the 64-year history of the award. Flagg led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in his only season.

The 6-foot-9 forward joins a frontcourt that should include 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and promising young center Dereck Lively II, Flagg's fellow Duke alum. The Mavs shocked the NBA by sending 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Davis in February.

Irving is another former Duke player to go first overall in the draft, in 2011. He will be out, probably until at least midseason, while recovering from a torn ACL. Irving was injured in March.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA