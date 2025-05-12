The lottery balls have spoken.

The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft lottery on Monday night.

The Mavericks had a 1.8 per cent chance to win the first overall pick entering the lottery.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets came into Monday sharing the best odds to win the lottery at 14 per cent, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans at 12.5 and the Philadelphia 76ers with 10.5.

The Toronto Raptors will choose ninth after coming into the night with a 7.5 per cent chance to select first overall, the seventh-best odds among teams in the lottery.

The Mavericks had previously selected first overall just once before, with their most recent pick being Mark Aguirre out of DePaul University in the 1981 draft.

They finished with a record of 39-43 last season, falling in the play-in tournament to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this spring.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is the overwhelming favourite to be the first player taken off the board at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on June 25.

The Newport, ME native played an integral part in Duke’s deep run in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament last March, before the Blue Devils suffered a 70-67 loss to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four.