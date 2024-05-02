The Milwaukee Bucks list star guard Damian Lillard as active, with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out for Game 6 of their series against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard, who was doing his pregame warmups, was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier Thursday as the Eastern Conference first-round series continues in Indianapolis.

"Giannis is more doubtful than Damian, but both had great workouts today," head coach Doc Rivers said.

Lillard has sat out the past two games with a right Achilles injury. The eight-time All-Star averaged 32.3 points in the first three games of the series for the Bucks, who trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was listed as doubtful with a calf injury that has kept him out of action since April 9. The former MVP has not played in this series.

Milwaukee extended the series with a 115-92 victory on home court on Tuesday, but they still trail the Pacers 3-2 in the series.

Game 6 tips off from Indiana on Thursday night.