Damian Lillard is headed back to the Rose City.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Portland Trail Blazers and the franchise legend are finalizing a three-year, $42 million deal.

The deal is set to include a player option for 2027-2028 and a no-trade clause.

The 35-year-old Lillard spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Blazers before a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Lillard, who tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs, was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month. He will not play this season.

A native of Oakland, Lillard was originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State. He earned Rookie of the Year honours in 2013.

Lillard would go on to be named to seven All-Star teams as a member of the Blazers.

For his career, Lillard has averaged 25.1 points on .439 shooting, 6.7 assists and 4.3 boards over 36.2 minutes a night in 900 games across 13 seasons.