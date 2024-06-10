Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job and will remain head coach of the University of Connecticut men's basketball team, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers were offering Hurley a six-year, $70 million deal to become the team's head coach, Wojnarowski reports. Hurley told Wojnarowski on Sunday that the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision" for him.

UConn is coming off back-to-back national championships, defeating Canadian Zach Edey and Purdue in the final this past spring. UConn beat San Diego State in the title game the year before.

The Lakers are looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Darvin Ham, who joined the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant on Monday.

L.A. finished the 2023-24 season at 47-35, falling to the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Ham took over from Frank Vogel to begin the 2022-23 season and went a combined 90-74 in two seasons at the helm.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week former NBA guard J.J. Redick had emerged as the front-runner to take the job.

