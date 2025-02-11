DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee in a loss to Sacramento, leaving the club without its top four big men following Anthony Davis' groin injury in his Dallas debut two days earlier.

The team said Tuesday that Gafford would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Gafford exited in the second quarter of the Kings' 129-128 overtime victory Monday after making knee-to-knee contact with Sacramento guard Malik Monk near midcourt.

Gafford joins Davis, Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in an ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip strain) among the injured frontcourt players for Dallas.

The only healthy center for the Mavs is Kylor Kelley. The 27-year-old rookie on a two-way contract has played five games for Dallas. Kelley logged just one minute against the Kings despite being the only option at center.

Davis is out until at least the All-Star break after straining his groin in a 116-105 victory over Houston on Saturday, his first game since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was replaced on All-Star team by new teammate Kyrie Irving.

Lively is still weeks away from returning after getting injured Jan. 14 against Denver. Coach Jason Kidd had no update on Powell's status before the loss to the Kings. Kidd skipped his required postgame media availability after the game.

Dallas has home games against Golden State on Wednesday and Miami on Thursday before the All-Star break.

___

