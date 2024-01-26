Doc Rivers is making a veteran addition to his Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the team is finalizing a deal with former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger to reunite with Rivers.

Joerger, 49, spent the past three seasons as an assistant under Rivers with the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the current season as a consultant to head coach JB Bickerstaff.

A native of Staples, MN, Joerger has six years of head coaching experience with the Grizzlies (2013 to 2016) and Kings (2016 to 2019).

He has a career record of 245-247 and took the Grizzlies to the playoffs in each of his three seasons.

Joerger also led the Dakota Wizards to an NBA D-League championship in 2007.

Rivers assumed control of the team on Thursday, two days after the surprise firing of first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, who led the team to a 30-13 mark and the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.